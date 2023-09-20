PalmPay’s efforts in financial inclusion earn recognition

PalmPay, the fintech dedicated to advancing financial inclusion has clinched the title of “Outstanding Payment Platform of the Year” at Marketing Edge’s 20th Anniversary and Awards Ceremony.

This win not only spotlights PalmPay’s exceptional contributions to the fintech sector but also underscores its unwavering commitment to furnishing Nigerians with accessible, innovative, and dependable payment solutions.

Read also: PalmPay enhances the merchant services and introduces new PalmPay business app

The award ceremony, hosted by Marketing Edge, a leading news source for marketing, media, and advertising professionals in Nigeria, saw PalmPay shine brightly amid a competitive field of nominees.

“We are delighted to receive this award because it is indeed a testament to the great strides of PalmPay in Nigeria,” Chika Nwosu, managing director of PalmPay.

Nwosu further emphasised the company’s mission to revolutionise the payment landscape, ensuring that PalmPay remains a pioneer in cutting-edge technology and user experience. He added, “PalmPay is set to revolutionise the banking experience by offering a dynamic and rewarding experience to drive financial inclusion.”

Marketing Edge Group is renowned for its discerning eye in recognising excellence and innovation across various sectors. PalmPay’s selection as the standout payment platform is a testament to its steadfast commitment to providing secure, convenient, and efficient payment services to over 25 million users, 400,000 merchants, and 500,000 agents throughout Nigeria.

PalmPay’s ascent to success can be attributed to its unwavering user-centric approach, continuous product improvements, and dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends.

The platform offers a seamless and dependable payment experience, enabling users to conduct transactions, settle bills, transfer funds, and access an array of financial services with unparalleled ease.

Read also: Maximise your savings journey: How can users benefit from PalmPay’s savings feature with up to 20% APR?

The “Outstanding Payment Platform of the Year” award marks a momentous milestone for PalmPay, reinforcing its standing as an industry leader within Nigeria’s thriving fintech ecosystem.

The company remains firmly committed to advancing its technology, broadening its user base, and introducing even more groundbreaking solutions to empower individuals and businesses alike.