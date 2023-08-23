PalmPay enhances the merchant services and introduces new PalmPay business app

The world of banking is changing, and PalmPay is leading the way. PalmPay launches the new PalmPay Business app, a transformative upgrade from the earlier PalmPay Agent App, which serves as a catalyst for a new phase in agent banking, elevating the brand’s standing in the domain of business banking solutions. The app’s debut signifies a pivotal shift in the banking sector, with its predecessor, the PalmPay Agent App, seamlessly evolving into the PalmPay Business app, a testament to the brand’s resilience and innovation.

With an astounding support network of over 500,000 agents and 400,000 merchants for their groundbreaking “Pay With Transfer” service, PalmPay’s journey is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing financial accessibility.

PalmPay’s ingenious approach goes beyond conventional banking. With the power to pay at over 400,000 local shops, street vendors, and restaurants, consumers are in for a treat. What’s more, they can enjoy exclusive cashbacks every single day. It’s a win-win for both consumers and local businesses, creating a thriving ecosystem.

PalmPay’s comprehensive suite of business products, including the Dashboard, POS hardware, business app, Pay With Transfer, and various payment solutions, provide a seamless transition into the digital landscape. These tools cater to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to accept payments and manage their operations with utmost ease and security.

Local businesses are the heart of communities, and PalmPay recognizes this. Through merchant services, PalmPay is not just providing financial solutions; it is also fostering growth and enhancing financial accessibility for these local enterprises. By supporting local businesses, PalmPay is playing a vital role in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future.

PalmPay’s journey from agent banking to business banking simply shows the spirit of innovation and inclusivity. It is a commitment to facilitating seamless payments, empowering local businesses, and enriching consumer experiences that is unrivalled. In a world where digital transformation is the key to progress, PalmPay is leading the way, paving a path toward a more accessible and connected financial landscape.

As PalmPay continues to redefine the boundaries of financial services, its evolution serves as a beacon of inspiration for the industry. From their expansive agent network to their merchant services, every aspect of their journey points towards a dedication to fostering growth, empowerment, and financial inclusivity for all.

The brand new PalmPay Business App is now available on the Google Play Store or Apple Store.