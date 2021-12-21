OPPO unleashes new mobile technologies to mark Innovation Day in Lagos

OPPO Nigeria has new technologies which include the latest retractable camera, Find N foldable phone, smart glasses and other products driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and the 5G technology in the global mobile technology space during the first Nigerian edition of the company’s Inno Day event held in Lagos recently.

The OPPO Inno Day is a global flagship launch event that started in 2019 and this year’s Lagos event was the first edition of the showcase in Nigeria.

“Our goal for our Inno Day is to introduce the cutting-edge and innovative products that we have launched, which we will continue to do going forward, our goal is also to communicate the ability of OPPO to deliver premium and quality products to our target audience in Nigeria, products that can stand the test of time and also serve their needs as they enjoy our devices,” Jennifer Okorhi, OPPO Nigeria marketing manager said.

OPPO, a global smart device brand, started operations in 2004, and has reached over 50 countries, and introduced a range of smart devices to consumers globally. As of October 2019, OPPO has achieved over 40,000 global patent applications while the number of patents granted exceeded 14,000.

Since the launch of its first mobile phone – Smiley Face – in 2008, OPPO has been in pursuit of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, the brand has a range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series.

The brand reiterated its commitment to helping gadget users work and play smarter, with all the products and quality mobile communication devices for Nigeria consumers.

The OPPO smart glass is built around a groundbreaking monocle waveguide design. Based on OPPO’s distinctive design philosophy, Air Glass features free-flowing curves, which give birth to its lightweight and minimalist appearance. It also has an innovative application as a Teleprompter, which allows an adaptive text display to make presentations at work or in public hitch-free.

“For us at Oppo, we are very mindful of the expectation of our target market in Nigeria, so our devices are designed with our customers in mind. We create products that stand the test of time, that are durable, and also fit into the individual lifestyles of our users. Our phones are durable when it comes to battery, design, interior, and exterior, and also the other features that come with our phones,” Okorhi said.

Speaking at the event, Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner of Science and Technology Lagos State commended OPPO Nigeria for its commitment towards providing innovative technological ideas that provide tools for people to work and empower themselves.

“Innovation is the practical way of bringing new ideas and as a government, we place a lot of value on innovation because that’s the only way we can move forward. We cannot be stagnant but have to embrace new technology and leverage the power of technology to do what we are doing that is why the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is committed to making Lagos state a 21st-century state and we are doing a lot of things to bring technology in the state”, Fahm said.

Apart from devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 employees.