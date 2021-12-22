Nigeria hosts first Country Chief Data Officer Ambassador program to support Community

The Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa hosted the first International Country Chief Data Officer (CDO) Ambassador Nigeria Symposium which was held recently in Abuja.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium (MIT CDOIQ) which is now 15 years, is one of the key events where attendees along with government and academia share best practices, experiences and exchange cutting edge ideas, content and discussions to advance the knowledge and accelerate the adoption of the role of Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries and geographical countries.

Robert Lutton, MIT CDOIQ Symposium CO-Director explained that the Country Chief Data Ambassador Program is created so that Ambassadors can be empowered in each country to build, champion and be the voice of data to the C suite and data community.

According to the Director, it was created by the CDOIQ, the International society of Chief Data Officers and the CDO magazines which are the three founding organizations that share the same goal of advancing knowledge and accelerating the adoption of the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries in geographical countries.

“In establishing the Country CDO Ambassador program, we define the following purpose and Mission to enrich the global community with the Country CDO Ambassador successes. To develop a champion of the region, who facilitates a bi-directional communication between the Country CDO Ambassador(s) and their community, providing a vehicle for promoting successes, and providing education, while mobilizing efforts for the community,

The CDO Ambassador strengthens local community ties serving as the focal point and providing support, assistance and guidance to each other when needed, also to collaborate with academic, business, and government as well as partners, to leverage all knowledge from all sources and to celebrate successes and achievement of community members, where everyone can be recognized,” Lutton said.

He stated that the Global Country CDO Ambassadors Community is proud to recognize Oyedokun A. Oyewole as the Nigeria CDO Ambassador and proud of the work he is doing for Nigeria, Africa and the Data Community, most especially for establishing the first international CDO symposium.

Richard Wang, Founder and Executive Director Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) CDOIQ Program stated that part of MIT strategy includes pragmatic and rigorous research in promoting Data leadership Management and Toolkit for CDOs in practice, Knowledge development on various successes already recorded in CDO practice, how organizations can learn and improve CDO practice and ultimately grow the global Community with the Country Chief Data Officer (CDO) Ambassadors.

“Each Country CDO Ambassador is charted to establish a local community and grow the recognition of data being truly recognized for the value it brings to organizations. In line with the Country CDO mandates (Champion, Connect, Mobilize and Educate), we are excited that the Country Chief Data Officer for Nigeria, Oyedokun having successfully setup a local organizing committee shortly after his appointment in August 2021 was able to successful champion the first International CDO Nigeria Symposium,” Richard said.

Meanwhile the event held a panel session discussion and conferment of Chief Data Officer Ambassadors on different Chief Data Officers in both public and private organizations across the country. Those honored includes Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Isa Ali Pantami, Minister for communications and Digital Economy, Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIM, Aliyu Aziz, Director General, Bureau of Public Services Reforms, Arabi D.I, Clerk to the National Assembly Arc. Olatunde Amos, Statistician General of the Federation/CEO National Bureau of Statistics, Simon B. Harry, Director General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) Dan Azumi Mohammed Ibrahim, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Muhammad Mamman Nami, and other key Chief Executive Officers in both public and private organisations across Nigeria.

The International Society of Chief Data Officers (CDO) is the premiere, vendor-neutral, professional society of individuals who serve the role of the Chief Data Officers for their organizations.

CDO Magazine is a publication that delivers insights essential to accelerating organizational adoption of the enterprise disciplines necessary to be successful in the new digital society.