Trove gifts its customers 1 million & other exciting prizes in December campaign

Trove Finance, Nigeria’s pioneer micro-investment platform, has announced a massive year-end reward campaign for its loyal customer base. “The campaign themed #themorethemerrier captures our body language and belief in enjoying the season’s festivity with the people that matter the most to us as an organization – our customers”, Oluwatomi Solanke, Co-founder & CEO of Trove remarked with a beam.

The More, the Merrier campaign offers a guaranteed incentive of $5 for every 10 successful referrals a user brings to the platform. The top referrers will walk away with juicy monetary rewards of 1 million naira, 500,000 naira & 250,000 naira to the winner, first and second runner-ups respectively

The ongoing nationwide campaign is littered with lots of side attraction prizes that participants can clinch, from tickets to Vibes on the beach by Wizkid concerts of the season to weekly draws of 50,000 naira to the week’s top 4 performers; there’s something for everyone with Trove. The campaign will end on January 14, 2022.

About TROVE

Trove (est. 2018) lets you invest in your local and US financial markets with the tap of a button. Buy and sell stocks in Fortune 500 companies such as Apple, Alphabet, and Tesla while investing in local companies listed on your domestic stock exchange.