OH Prime TV debuts with over 100 free premium channels

Open Heaven Prime (OHP) television has been launched in Nigeria with over 100 free-to-view premium channels.

The TV station said it partnered Danny Brooks Technology, a digital marketing agency to facilitate the liberation of consumption of African media consumers through the debut of OHP television and relieve Nigerians the burden of paying for contents they subscribe on TV

The digital technology company said the TV channel is an initiative of the media arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), under the leadership of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, with the passion of taking the gospel to global reach.

Daniel Akintola, chief executive officer, Danny Brooks Technology, while speaking at the launch of OHP television in Lagos said necessity, which is the mother of invention, compelled the team to come up with the innovation to introduce free-to-view television channels, adding that video consumption is fast shifting from offline to online and from larger screens to smaller screens.

“After years of stagnation in the African pay Tv market, a market characterised by the modern day slavery of media consumers, our organisation has decided to change the narrative by collaborating with Danny Brooks Technology as a worthy partner to facilitate the liberation of consumption of African media consumers through the berthing of Open Heaven Prime (OHP) television, which is a one-stop entertainment hub,” Akintola said

Akintola, who is Africa’s leader in the Top Technology (OTT) streaming technology said, “OTT business models, enabled by rising internet penetration and faster internet speed, are giving rise to several things. For instance, people no longer sit in one place to watch television and this shows that scale is now critical to compete effectively in the content space, where OTT has significant advantage over paid television providers.”

According to the CEO, Nigerian youths have wasted their time in watching pornography and Reality Shows on television, but the new station will bring destiny-shaping media contents that are new to the Nigerian market for all viewers.

Similarly, he stated that OHP can be widely accessed in every household with any device that is connected to the internet and has a screen, and services are completely free of charge.

Giving details of the sustainability plan for the next five years, since it is a free-to-view television, Akintola said OHP television has worked out its sustainability plan before the launch, and assured Nigerians that it would be able to sustain the free-to-view channels over time.