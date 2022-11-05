DSTV Nigeria, Zee World partner Hero Daniels’ Comedy show

DSTV Nigeria and Zee World are championing support for Hero Daniels’ comedy show slated to hold on December 4 at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The child-friendly show will feature a one-hour live recording of rib-tickling tales about family, camaraderie, current events and everything in between by Hero Daniels.

It will also feature other ace comedians and live performers.

“DSTV Nigeria and Zee World are my media partners for this event. It is also supported by Minimie Noodles and Munch it,” said Hero Daniel, .

On what inspired the initiative, Daniel said that most parents do not plan to have their last-born children, recounting that his father would often joke that he got him off a Black Friday Deal with God.

“He was asked to give birth to three children and get one free: I’m the free one. I’m the gift to the world. The world is in a sticky situation – wars, natural disasters and a bleeding economy globally,” he said.

While frowning that so many things are going wrong, Daniel insisted that everyone needed that perfect escape through the world of comedy to navigate life better.

He added that the event would be well attended by industry colleagues, business people, streamers representatives, media moguls and my supporters.

“One thing is for sure, everyone will have a good time. Distinguished comedy events would wow the audience. From the stage design to the organisation, this is not a typical comedy show. It is a well-curated, well thought-out and strategically planned out comedy special recording that will actively compete with its peers globally,” he said.

The performers expected at the show are Charles Emmanuel, producer; Theo Ukpaa, award-winning director, and Kunle Remi, will be the host.

My Job, he said, is mainly to be witty on that day. “We have a great team of people that will make sure that it happens.”