Number of Nigerians on social media hits 36.7 million — Report

Out of 103 million Internet users in Nigeria, 36.75 million used social media in January 2024, according to data from Datareportal.

The digital platform revealed that Nigerians who used social media rose by 16 percent to 36.7 million from 31.6 million reported in January 2023.

“The rise in Nigeria’s Internet penetration to 45.5 percent of the total population at the start of January increased usage of social media,” it said.

However, the data revealed that 123.4 million people in Nigeria did not use the Internet at the start of 2024, suggesting that 54.5 percent of the country’s 226.5 million population remained offline.

Read also: Gen Z’s blueprint to turning social media into a sustainable business

Statista, a global research platform, ranked Nigeria as one of the top countries that spend time on social media, averaging a total of 04:20 hours on every social media platform visited.

The average social media user spends approximately 2 hours and 23 minutes daily on these platforms. Comparatively, in Africa, Kenya with an average of 3 hours and 43 minutes daily

It said, “This could be driven by the market generally having a younger population, with the 16 to 24 years segment driving growth globally.”

Here are the numbers showing how Nigerians used social media platforms in January:

Facebook – 36.75 million

The social messaging platform’s user base grew to 36.75 million in Nigeria in January, a 68.9 percent increase from the 21.75 million reported in January 2023.

YouTube – 28.50 million

Google’s advertising resources indicate that YouTube had 28.50 million users in Nigeria in early 2024. This data indicates a 9.8 percent decline from the 31.6 million Nigerians who used YouTube at the start of 2023.

Snapchat – 15 million

Snapchat’s user base in the country increased by 22 percent to 15.11 million in the reported period.

Instagram – 12.4 million

Instagram had 12.40 million users in Nigeria in early 2024, a 74 percent increase from the 7.1 million reported in the same period of 2023.

WhatsApp – 10.6 million

WhatsApp users rose by 20 percent to 10.6 million in Nigeria in January compared to 8.82 million users reported in the same period in 2023.

LinkedIn – 9.1 million

LinkedIn had 9.10 million members in Nigeria in early 2024 compared to 7.5 million members at the start of 2023.

X – 5.75 million

X indicates that its user base in Nigeria grew to 5.75 million in early 2024 compared to 4.95 million users reported at the start of 2023.