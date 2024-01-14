Gen Z’s blueprint to turning social media into a sustainable business

In the dynamic landscape of 2024, the Generation Z cohort has the opportunity to use social media, not merely as a source of leisure but as an indispensable tool for cultivating business opportunities and achieving financial growth. As a beauty entrepreneur with a global reach, I understand the transformative power that social media holds for emerging businesses.

In the realm of beauty and lifestyle entrepreneurship, leveraging social media platforms transcends the boundaries of traditional marketing. Gen Z individuals possess an innate understanding of the digital realm, making them well-positioned to harness the potential of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and LinkedIn to propel their ventures forward. These social media platforms also have monetisation opportunities for engaging content, which could serve as an added income stream for “social-mediapreneurs.”

For my skincare company, Bodye Beautiful, and the accompanying hair business, Haire Beautiful, these platforms have become virtual storefronts, reaching audiences globally. Engaging content, such as tutorials, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and user testimonials, transforms social media into a dynamic marketing tool, establishing a personal connection with the audience.

However, the shift from leisure to business on social media demands strategic planning. Gen Z entrepreneurs should curate a cohesive brand identity, utilizing aesthetics, storytelling, and consistent messaging to carve a distinctive online presence. This not only enhances brand recognition but also fosters a sense of authenticity, a valuable currency in the digital age.

Furthermore, the entrepreneurial Gen Z should tap into the expansive network offered by platforms like LinkedIn. Building a professional profile, participating in industry discussions, and showcasing achievements can open doors to valuable collaborations, partnerships, and mentorship opportunities. The interconnected global market becomes a playground for those adept at navigating the virtual corridors of professional social media.

As someone who navigates different markets, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of social media in transcending geographical constraints. For my businesses social media serves as a bridge, connecting customers, suppliers, and industry peers seamlessly.

The key lies not only in seeing social media as a promotional tool but as a multifaceted platform for innovation. Gen Z entrepreneurs can brainstorm new ideas collaboratively, seek inspiration, and stay informed about industry trends, fostering a continuous cycle of creativity.

In conclusion, the Gen Z of 2024 should redefine their relationship with social media, recognizing it as more than a pastime. It is a gateway to entrepreneurship, a tool to build brands, connect with audiences, and, ultimately, make money. As we navigate this digital landscape, let us unlock the full potential of social media, turning our visions into reality, one post at a time.

Loveth Ajufoh Izeogu writes from Lagos