NPKI begins operation to secure communication for online services

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has commenced operations of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI). The national PKI will guarantee secure communication for all online services, provide security against unauthorized access and disclosure of stored information by addressing the fundamentals of cybersecurity – confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation. Read Also: NITDA initiatives supports…

