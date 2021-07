Clubhouse appears to be enjoying life since it joined the Android family. Over 8 million users have joined the invite-only audio-based social network, since May when the android version of the app was released. Clubhouse announced in May it would be releasing an Android version of its very popular audio-only chatting service. Before now Clubhouse…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login