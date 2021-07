Before the end of 2021, organisations would have spent nearly $656 billion on Future of Work (FoW) tech innovations, according to an estimate by the International Data Corporation (IDC). It represents an increase of 17.4 percent from the previous year and a clear indication that most of the business world is not ready to go…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login