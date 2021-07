SHELT Global, a European-based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services has announced the appointment of Peter Adewale Obadare as a member of the advisory board of its wholly-owned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited. The appointment which takes effect from July 1 presents Obadare the opportunity to counsel, guide,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login