How businesses can leverage technology to make transactions easier – Iheagwara

Even though the ever-growing influence of digital technology continues to transform the way enterprises are being run across the globe, there still remain gaps in communication.

Many businesses and SMEs are widely believed to spend long hours attending to messages from (potential) customers across several social media platforms and verifying transactions, with such prolonged processes often wearing out buyers and sellers.

In view of this, a digital startup, Simpu, has launched with the objective of bridging such gaps and simplifying processes for businesses.

With Simpu, business owners can streamline all of their interactions on social media and business processes into one app. Instead of attending to messages separately on several platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, Messenger and regular texts, they could all be synchronised and attended to in just one space.

Speaking on the launch of the digital platform, co-founder, Collins Iheagwara, remarked that they “realized that building the API wasn’t enough, there’s the need to build the use cases, build the tools that allow a business to go about their daily activities without stress”.

“Simpu provides a suite of tools and services that meet people at their level of need. Whether it’s to have all your communication in one place, use automation and analytics tools to automatically send birthday messages to customers, generate unique payment links to get paid seamlessly from over 50 countries into a dedicated bank account, the ultimate goal of Simpu is to shorten the distance between customers and sellers,” Iheagwara said.

The journey to building Simpu started over a year ago. So far, the company has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from Debo Martins, Adedayo of Zedcrest Capital and other angel investors.