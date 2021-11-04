Nokia unveils its first Android Tablet in Nigeria

Nokia, a global manufacturer of mobile devices has launched its latest product, the Nokia T20 tablet, the first-ever Android tablet by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. TD Africa is to serve as the sole distributor of the tablet in Nigeria.

The Nokia device was born out of the need to remain productive and stay connected amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We realized there was an increase in collaboration apps for online meetings as a result of the pandemic. Now, when you think of trying to get more productive during presentations, a lot of people want those presentations on a larger landscape. So it was just ideal and the right time to look into that part by coming out with the tablet,” Adetayo Ogunnaike, marketing manager Nokia, said.

Nokia products known for their durability feature are centred around three pillars which include love, keep and trust.

“When it comes to ruggedness, everybody thinks about the brand,” Ogunnaike said.

Read also: Infinix unveils Note 11 series, newest line in its premium phone portfolio

The newly launched Nokia T20 tablet which will be sold at N118,000 ($287) is equipped with a 10.4-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) display with support for 400 nits of peak brightness, backed by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage.

For video calls and photography, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor on the front and a single 8MP camera on the rear side of the phone. It is paired with an LED flash at the back to offer users better low-light results.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G long term evolution (LTE), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, splash proofed, a 2K display, an 8,200 milliamp hours (mAh) battery, stereo speakers and a monthly security update for three years, as well as two years of major Android OS updates.

“You are guaranteed that as a user of this device, you will have three years of protection from malware attacks, viruses, or whatever attacks that could likely come to your device and disrupt anything you have on the device,” Ogunnaike said.