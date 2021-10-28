Infinix unveils Note 11 series, newest line in its premium phone portfolio

Infinix has unveiled the NOTE 11 Series, the newest line in its premium NOTE portfolio consisting of the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11 Pro.

With the latest addition, Infinix brings faster, stronger and more efficient power and performance leveraging a unique combination of advanced technologies to create its impressive, yet affordable line of smartphones.

The NOTE 11 Pro is one of the first smartphones to be powered with MediaTek’s new Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor and features a 120Hz 6.95″ FHD+Ultra Fluid Display, a 64MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra-zoom and Infinix’s new Monster Game Kit that combines innovative experience-rich features for exceptional gaming, along with other intelligent technologies, all designed to empower users with style, functionality and exceptional performance.

“Infinix is empowering the everyday consumer with powerful performance and premium-grade technology in the palm of their hand for the ultimate smartphone experience.

“The NOTE 11 Series delivers a perfect mobile solution for consumers who want access to beautifully-crafted devices that are packed with the latest technology trends for work, play and creativity without breaking the bank,” Bob Sun, Senior Product Manager at Infinix said.

MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset is an octa-core processor that features two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores that clock up to 2.05GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance.

Together, this creates a fully immersive experience for users when applied to a vast array of existing features and capabilities within the NOTE 11 Pro from app-switching to watching the latest movie, without ever draining the battery.

MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite Technology capabilities embedded in the G96 also help to quicken the response time between smartphone and cell tower, while enabling connections to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously to lower latency and reduce unwanted lag.

Taking the smartphone’s performance even further, Infinix is offering smart interconnection by powering users with multi-screen collaboration through Infinix’s Insync application.

This technology adds screen projection and makes wireless projection simple by synchronizing users’ work seamlessly between their TVs, laptops and smartphones for maximum flexibility and productivity.

This allows users to mirror images or cast pictures, videos and audio between the smartphone and a TV and use the smartphone as a remote control through simple touch and voice commands using artificial intelligence (AI) voice, which will be supported via an OTA software update.

Yemisi Ode, IMC Manager said Infinix is helping to bring an array of key intelligent solutions to empower the user to do more wherever they may be, as users can play big with whatever they love to do and stand a chance of winning amazing prices.