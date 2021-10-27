Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life reaffirms commitment to make insurance accessible

Underwriting firm, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have reaffirmed their commitment to make insurance accessible to all Nigerian through service excellence.

The executive management of both companies who made the commitment during a media parley at its head office in Lagos stressed that digital and product innovation, financial inclusion, and service excellence are hallmarks of their insurance play, offering value to all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by members of the press and hosted by Ag. MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance, Adaobi Nwakuche and MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, alongside their executive directors, Japhet Duru and Wasiu Amao respectively.

The team spoke extensively about the successes of both companies in the past five months since their launch and their ambition of digitalising and simplifying insurance.

In the area of customer service excellence, both companies aligned on being customer-centric in their approach, matching global best practices with the needs of Nigerians to guarantee customer satisfaction.

In line with this, both companies recently launched highly optimised websites www.heirsinsurance.com and www.heirslifeassurance.com through which the insuring public can purchase products in mere minutes.

Claims, which is perhaps the most significant bottleneck in the industry, has also been simplified with the setup of a claims portal through which customers can lodge claims and get their claims settled in 24 hours upon receipt of documentation.

In terms of product innovation, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life’s products are ingrained in the reality of the insuring public rolling out plans for families, businesses, entrepreneurs, couples and more to add value to the lives of Nigerians.

Both companies’ MDs spoke about their stance on financial inclusion, committing to actively drive insurance education across a broad audience, as well as introducing affordable products that cost as low as N1,000 per year.

On regulatory expectation, the companies reinforced their commitment to working in accordance with the vision set by the insurance regulatory body, NAICOM. The close association of both companies to Heirs Holdings, a renowned conglomerate with a history of success across various industries, indicates how much priority Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life place on staying in line with regulatory expectations.

“We have a couple of announcements we will be making in a few weeks that affirm these positions. We will never disappoint our customers,” Niyi Onifade said.

Adaobi Nwakuche said: “Rest assured that we are taking insurance across Nigeria to the hinterlands. We are firmly committed to our mission”.

With a paid-up share capital of N10billion and N8billion, respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals and a robust financial capacity. Top-notch Reinsurers back the companies to provide second-layer security for clients’ insurance portfolios. Both companies are subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with presence across twenty-three countries worldwide.