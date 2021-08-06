Heirs Insurance promises digital purchase of products in five-minutes

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites. The revolutionary, interactive websites—first of their kind in Nigeria—ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention. This development…

