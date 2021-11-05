Doroki unveils business solution platform targeting SMEs in Nigeria

Doroki, a firm that helps small businesses digitize their operations has unveiled a solution targeted at SMEs in Nigeria.

Doroki is in partnership with Paga and Visa. The business solution helps entrepreneurs simplify payment and shopping experiences for end-users.

“Doroki commerce limited is the sister company to Paga and is focused entirely on helping small-medium businesses digitize and solve payment challenges across Africa,” Tayo Oviosu, CEO of Paga Group, said.

Kemi Okunsoya, General Manager at Visa West Africa noted that the launch of the Business Connect and Grow solution will provide digital payment and add value to the economy.

“We will always ensure we provide a digital payment that is reliable, safe, and convenient. At the end of the day, businesses, individuals, communities will not just survive but will thrive and we will make sure we add value to the economy,” she said.

She noted that small-medium enterprise contributes significantly to the growth of the economy which is why the partnership is very important to ensure the needs of the businesses are met.

Arike Okonkwo, General Manager, Sales, and Distribution at Paga said the platform will provide merchants and customers with both online and offline means of payment.

“Business connect and grow will provide opportunities for merchants to accept payment both online and offline which will surely have a huge impact on the economy. Payment can be made through different means and refund can easily be made without visiting the bank” Okonkwo said.