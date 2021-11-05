BipEDGE app to transition 1m employed Nigerians to self-employment

BipEDGE, the employee’s solution to move successfully from paid employment into self-employment was launched in November 2021. The platform is planning to transition 1 million paid employees into self-employment in ten years.

The app is a dual fintech and edutech platform that is available as a user-focused, mobile-friendly mobile application giving each user the map, the tools, and the support they need to make that critical transition from being an employee to becoming an employer of labour.

“BipEDGE has come to make transiting from paid to self-employment not only possible but easier. Three out of every five employees today are interested in leaving paid employment but cannot except by force. BipEDGE has come to give employees the power to choose to either leave or stay in paid employment,” Timothy Ikhide, MD and CEO Servosavvy Limited said.

This is a timely entry for retirees, employees, and all who want to move into paid employment, with the growing focus on entrepreneurship all over the world and in Nigeria specifically in Nigeria. This means that BipEDGE will be a major boost to and increase the positive impact of entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the company, BipEDGE is for employees who plan to retire soon, this platform. The app gives them the opportunity to deal with those fears stopping their move into self-employment.

BipEDGE gives them the hand-holding they need to make a smooth, successful transition into self-employment, as well as a road map that makes planning their transition easier.

It also comes with access to saving specifically for the business start-up, the training, direction, guidance and tools required to make that successful transition. Safe and smooth in-app transaction and interaction boost and increase entrepreneurship, considering that SMEs have been contributing about 48 percent of the Nigerian gross domestic profit (GDP) for the past five years according to Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A PricewaterhouseCooper(PWC) SME survey reports that SMEs account for 96 percent of businesses and 84 percent of employment.

The BipEDGE app is available for download from the Google play store to aid employees who have found it difficult to start their own businesses to the point where they can actually be paid the same.