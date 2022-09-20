NITDA trains 335 kids in emerging technologies to drive digital inclusion

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has trained over 335 kids in emerging technologies at the recently concluded Stem Boot Camp for Kids (SB4KIDS) in Lagos.

SB4KIDS is an initiative of NITDA to coach and inspire youngsters to imbibe Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, passion, and create an early interest in digital and emerging technologies.

According to the Agency, the training which involves practical teachings on Robotics, Artificial intelligence, Coding, and virtual Reality among others aims to boost digital inclusion.

“This SB4KIDS triggers our interest at NITDA and resonates deeply with our ongoing efforts toward implementing the National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria,” said Kachifu Inuwa, Director General, NITDA, who was represented by Jumoke Alaska, Manager, South-West Zonal Office of the Agency.

“Our mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, and standardization application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.

“NITDA remains committed to supporting campaigns to diversify the country’s economy from a resource-based to a knowledge-based one through Information Technology (IT). We are indeed proud to be part of this eve,” he said.

Similarly, the DG also recognized the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), which played a major role to ensure the success of the training.

Inuwa said: “It is my pleasure to introduce NCAIR, the arm of NITDA meant to drive R&D and innovation in the areas of emerging technologies. NCAIR is one of NITDA’s special purpose vehicles created to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in areas of Nigeria’s national interest.”

Mayowa Ajiboye, Partner, TEF Community Innovation Hub extended gratitude to NITDA for bringing the training to Alimosho Local Government Area, a suburb of Lagos state where underserved kids in technology leveraged the opportunity to learn and practice emerging technologies.

TEF Community innovation hub Co-founder, Soji Megbowon, disclosed that the program will empower great developers that will stand out to compete globally.

“Our aim is to train young developers, change makers who will also train others to develop Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Ajibola Daniel, a participant, said, “the animator would help to educate people on how to reduce wastefulness and promote the SDGs.

The 11-year-old participant was trained as a cartoon animator to project the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of no poverty.

Also, over ten children with outstanding projects were awarded with laptops and others also received certificates of attendance.