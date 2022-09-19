Daikin opens first training centre in Nigeria

Air conditioning manufacturer Daikin has announced the opening of its first training centre in Nigeria, focused on providing wide ranging training programmes for the local workforce.

Developed in partnership with Lagos-based technical vocational training institution Etiwa Tech, the new centre is part of Daikin’s aim to build a cleaner environment in the African region by appointing new channel partners and establishing more training centres.

“With the new development centre opening, Daikin aims to further develop and respond to the growing needs of the Nigerian market,” said Masaaki Miyatake, Daikin Middle East & Africa chairman and president.

“We at Daikin look forward to expanding our expertise to the market and providing high-level air conditioning systems while taking the environment into consideration,” he added.

Daikin says it intends to focus on sustainability, IAQ and drive more awareness towards a healthy living environment, while introducing new inverter R32 product solutions.

“The HVAC industry has undergone new technological advancements in recent years and there are new products and solutions being introduced that help increase energy efficiency, cut costs and improve client satisfaction,” commented Etiwa Tech MD Jody Adewale. ”Daikin is at the forefront of these innovative technologies such as the VRV system. This partnership seeks to ensure that we train and upskill HVAC technicians using the latest technologies to produce skilled personnel capable of providing good quality workmanship for the industry.”