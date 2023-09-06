Nigerians react as Tijani moves to reform NIPOST

Several Nigerians on social media have called upon Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, to undertake a revitalization of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in order to enhance and contribute to the nation’s development.

In a post made by the Minister on the X platform, he asked Nigerians for their thoughts on what they believe an ideal NIPOST should look like.

He said, “NIPOST with over 1,180 post office outlets and 3000 agencies should be playing critical roles in the country’s digital economy.”

“As we innovate towards a stronger digital economy, the role of NIPOST cannot be underestimated. Please share some of your hopes for the ideal NIPOST in the comments,” he said.

This tweet sparked various perspectives and opinions as Nigerians shared their thoughts on how they envision an ideal NIPOST operating in Nigeria.

One of the respondents was Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, CEO of Future Africa, in his opinion he said “The ideal NIPOST would be like the NIBSS of logistics. Let it be the open backbone infrastructure for licensed courier companies to power logistics for commerce and trade across the country.”

Read also: Telecom poses biggest test for Bosun Tijani

An X user identified as Jimoh Haadi Oluwaseyi in his response identified and outlined reasons why NIPOST should be taken more into consideration.

He said “While the digital economy has transformed how we communicate and conduct business, the importance of post offices remains significant to Nigeria’s growth.

The following are the reasons why we should do more on postal services;

1. Last-mile delivery: Post offices play a crucial role in delivering physical goods, especially in remote areas where digital services may not be easily accessible. They bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds by ensuring that packages, documents, and important mail reach their intended recipients.

2. E-commerce support: Despite the rise of online shopping, many e-commerce transactions still rely on physical shipping and returns. Post offices provide essential services such as tracking, secure delivery, and return logistics, enabling the smooth functioning of e-commerce platforms.

3. Financial services: Post offices often offer banking and financial services, including money transfers, bill payments, and savings accounts. These services are essential for individuals who may not have access to traditional banking institutions or prefer face-to-face interactions for their financial needs.

4. Identity verification: Post offices are trusted entities for identity verification and address confirmation. In the digital economy, where online transactions and services require verifying user identities, post offices can play a vital role in providing reliable verification services.

Read also: Youths advised to tap opportunities in communication industry

5. Digital divide bridging: Despite the digital advancements, there are still segments of the population with limited access to the internet or digital devices. Post offices act as intermediaries by providing public access to computers, internet services, and assistance with online transactions, thereby reducing the digital divide.

Overall, post offices continue to be essential in supporting the digital economy by providing last-mile delivery, e-commerce support, financial services, identity verification, and bridging the digital divide. They ensure that the benefits of the digital era reach everyone, regardless of their digital access or capabilities,” he said.

“NIPOST needs to be overhauled, I went to renew the annual fee for the post office book last month, and I was surprised they still demand cash payment because they have no POS,” a user identified as Modupe Okeowo said.