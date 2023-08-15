Youths advised to tap opportunities in communication industry

Nigerian youths have been urged to take advantage of billion naira worth of career opportunities that abound in the communication industry.

Saadu Salahu, a veteran journalist and fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), gave the advice in a lecture he presented in memory of the pioneer head of the Mass Communications Department, University of Ilorin, Doyin Mahmud.

The theme of the lecture was “Cultivating the next generation of engaged citizenry: the media role in empowering young people”.

Salahu advised youths, especially students of mass communications, to seize opportunities in public relations, advertising, corporate communication management, marketing, content strategies and the broadcast sub-sector.

He said that “the communication sector was an enviable sector for making stars, fame, reputable leaders and role models who inspire millions of others through patriotic contributions to making Nigeria a better place.

“As a matter of fact, Nigerian history is full of inspiring stories of contributions of the media, journalists and public relations practitioners who made their footprints on the sands of time in pre, during and post-independence era and indeed contemporary Nigeria.

He also advised the youths to seek the right media literacy skills to be able to delineate positive media contents from the negative ones; embrace the good behaviours and shun cultism, drug abuse, thuggery, examination malpractice and anything having to do with rituals or fetish activities.