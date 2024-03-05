Nigerians, others experience downtime on Facebook, Instagram

Meta’s platforms, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, are partially down in Nigeria and other countries, shutting hundreds of thousands of users out of their social media platforms.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com on Tuesday, the disruptions started around 10:00 am ET (4 PM in West Africa Time), with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, 40,000 reports for Instagram, and Messenger has a little over 8,000.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Andy Stone, Meta spokesperson, said in a post on X social media.

According to sources, the company’s internal systems are down, which may have led to the outage.

