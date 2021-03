Nigerians now use 80,000 terabytes of internet monthly, above SSA average

Nigerians now consume 80,000 terabytes of internet data every month says Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The 80,000 terabytes (TB) amount to 800,000,000 Gigabytes (GB) which if shared with Nigeria’s 108.27 million unique internet users comes to 7.3GB per user on a monthly basis. The average in sub-Saharan Africa…