The average Nigerian will need to work 27 minutes 55 seconds for 1 gigabit (GB) internet data, says a new report from Surfshark, a global privacy protection company, as the global average is 10 minutes. The same report shows Nigeria at the bottom of countries with affordable internet. While Israel tops the list of most…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login