Nigerians clamour for TSTV as DSTV makes plan to increase tariff

Following South African-based MultiChoice’s announcement to increase the price of its pay DSTV and GOTV packages, Nigerians have urged Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV), to leverage the opportunity and increase its customer base.

Multichoice said recently its DStv packages prices will be due for an upward review from April 1, 2022.

The packages that will be increased include Premium from N18, 400 to N21, 000; Compact from N12, 400 to N14, 250; Compact from N7, 900 to N9, 000; Confam from N4, 615 to N5, 300; Yanga from N2,565 to N2, 950; Padi from N1850 to N2, 150.

MultiChoice said the decision to increase the prices was due to the inflation in the country which is at 15.6 percent as of January. Inflation has also led to rise in the prices of goods and services in the country.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages,” MultiChoice stated.

Launched in 2017, TSTV is a Nigerian direct-to-home pay-TV operator owned by Bright Echefu. The platform offers content on entertainment, sports, movies, local and foreign news.

Onowvo Omasoro, a Nigerian Twitter user noted that this is the best time for the Nigerian-owned TV to grow its customer base.

“This is the best time to get Nigerian-owned TSTV decoders and pay as low as N2 per station. A subscription of N1000 can last you for four months with multiple channels. I watched Real Madrid and Barcelona Elclasico there,” Omasoro said.

Commenting on the trend, @teepheth, on Twitter lamented that TStv is not pushing as they are expected to do, and leveraging the opportunity.

“TStv, you are so dull, to say the least, this one or two tweets per day is not the way to gain or wow customers to purchase your service. Take advantage of the DSTV, tweet like never before. Tweet clips of your HD programs, sports channels, and movies, then get your handle verified,” @teepheth tweeted.

Tweeting about TStv, @Chijiokesenior says he has been seeking an alternative for a while, not knowing about TSTV.

“Me (I’m) wondering why there is no good alternative to DSTV. The reason they will just wake up and increase prices with little value. It is time for TSTV to wake up and take advantage of this,” @Chijiokesenior said.

@OfficialJerry on Twitter stated that millions of Nigerians will adopt TSTV if the channel includes football.

“Only if TSTV can air football channels, then 200 million Nigerians will queue to get it,” he said.

TSTV said it created a pay-per-view model for subscribers that allows users to pay as low as N3 per day and can also subscribe to N2 per channel.

TSTV explained that the television consists of over 100 channels, full HD picture quality, and content for all age groups.