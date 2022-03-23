DStv adjusts prices upwards, blames inflation

MultiChoice, operators of DStv channels has adjusted its range of prices upwards for its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria.

In a statement this afternoon, the company blamed inflation and business operations for the increase in the prices of its packages.

It, therefore, said from April 1, 2022, its Premium package on DStv will now cost N21,000, Compact + will now cost N14,250 while Compact goes for N9,000. Confam will cost N5,300, Yanga N2,950, Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900)

For Gotv Max, it will now cost N4,150, GOtv Jolli goes for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.

It said in the statement that “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages”.

However, the company said customers who pay on or before their due date before April 1, 2022) would be eligible to pay the old rate.