Network operators see increased peering boosting connectivity

Network operators at the Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum (ngPIF) have underscored the need to become more deliberate about collaborating by peering with infrastructure providers for ease of interconnectivity, cloud-based data centres integration, and digital content access to consumers.

Increasing collaboration has assumed an urgency due to rising demand for digital content thanks to Covid-19 and rising digital innovation, according to stakeholders that attended the forum held recently.

Network peering is when one internet network connects to another directly, enabling a faster throughput and exchange of information. No additional charges are incurred and no third-party network is required. The typical connection to the internet is called transit.

One of the benefits of network peering is the more peers an Internet Service Provider (ISPs) has, the less dependence it will have on transit providers. If a transit route goes down, it is possible to reroute traffic if appropriate peer networks are available. Even in the absence of problems, peering increases routing control an ISP has.

Muhammed Rudman, Chief Executive Officer of IXPN said peering should prioritised underserved areas when it comes to internet connectivity.

“When we speak of growing internet access, pillars such as Fiber infrastructure, data centres, service providers, IXPs and their demand are fundamental,” Rudman said.

“While infrastructure providers are navigating the intricacies of protocol such as Ipv4 to Ipv6, and building cloud-based data centers to satisfy billions of consumers globally on the internet, platforms like ngPIF provides the elasticity for continuous reinforcement through knowledge and ideas sharing among stakeholders,” said Adewale Adedokun, National Event Coordinator of Nigerian Network Operators Group (ngNOG).

The two-day ngPIF had over 400 stakeholders in attendance. These include infrastructure providers, connectivity stakeholders, content providers, and policymakers revolved around interconnectivity, peer-to-peer content sharing

“For inclusive growth, a gathering like this is needed periodically to brainstorm, exchange ideas, and be in tune with the latest developments as it affects the infrastructure providers, content providers, service providers, and policymakers,” said Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos State, who represented Babajide Sanwo-olu, Governor of Lagos State.

According to the experts who attended physically from Belgium, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, France, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, at the intersection of connectivity, content provision, internet services, and policies, liaison of stakeholders are imminent to foster the rapid development and efficiency of connectivity across all economic levels.

Top-tier companies and stakeholders within the connectivity industry also joined the conversation at ngPIF 2022. They include; Meta, Africa Data Center, Amazon AWS, FlexOptix, Open Access Data Centers, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Internet Society, Kasi Data Centers, Rack Center, Nigerian Communications Commission, Team Cymru, AfriNIC, Medallion, Access & Content Limited.