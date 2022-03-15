NCC pledges to sustain digital economy transformation drive

Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has emphasised the commitment of the Commission to continually drive initiatives that accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure, in order to enhance the economic transformation of Nigeria.

The EV reiterated this while speaking at the NCC Day, at the recently-concluded 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair, organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

While Speaking on the topic themed “Strategising Nigerian Economy for Global Competitiveness,” in the context of the regulatory activities of the Commission, the EVC, who was represented by a Senior Manager at the Commission, Attah Ogbadu, stated that NCC has been at the heart of providing the digital impetus for transforming the businesses and sustaining socio-economic activities in Nigeria.

According to Danbatta, many countries are exploring policies to stimulate growth and create and create new jobs due to the COVID-19-induced economic downturn and continued volatility.

“Information Communications Technology (ICT) is one of the fastest-growing industries because it triggers the creation of millions of jobs and therefore an enabler of innovation and socio-economic development”, Danbatta stated.

Read also: We see investment potentials in Nigeria’s digital, creative sectors – US Prosper Africa’s COO

Meanwhile, the EVC also asserted that while the COVID-19 pandemic came with its attendant challenges, the Commission has continued to work assiduously with various stakeholders to see how more businesses can embrace digital platforms for delivering their services to the consumers.

He explained that aside from accelerating digital infrastructure, NCC is also paying attention to ensuring a level-playing ground for operators to promote investment and the delivery of innovative services to individual consumers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and big business owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience.

Similarly, while underscoring the commission’s commitment to ensure consumer protection, Danbatta disclosed that NCC will constantly update consumers on how to be protected to prevent cases of online fraud while using their internet legitimately.

The President of KADCCIMA, Suleiman Aliyu, who was represented by an official of the Chamber, Farouk Sulaiman, commended NCC for its regular and impactful attendance and participation at the trade fair and also applaud NCC’s commitment to improving network coverage and consumer-centric initiatives, which are increasingly impacting job creation, the emergence of new services and industries, workforce transformation, and business innovation.