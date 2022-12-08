NCC declares Airtel sole bidder of 3.5GHz spectrum auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has declared Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) as the sole bidder for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction.

As contained in a statement signed by Reuben Mouka, director, public affairs department of the commission, at the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, only two companies (Airtel Networks Limited and Standard Network & Connections Limited) expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band.

It, however, stated that only Airtel paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM).

According to the statement, “only Airtel paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas, Standard Network sent an email appeal for the deadline to be extended by twelve (12) working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable.

“Having met all the provisions in the IM, Airtel has, therefore, emerged as the sole Bidder.”

It also stated that there shall be no further bidding as the commission proceeds to the assignment stage in line with the published information memorandum guiding the licensing process.