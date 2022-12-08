Kelvin rejigs leadership for global growth in industrial intelligence

Kelvin, a collaborative control software company that delivers industrial intelligence, has made new leadership hiring and internal promotion as part of a strategy to capitalise on the momentum to serve and broaden its customer base.

The company announced the promotion of Suhail Jiwani to Chief Technology Officer, Sheena Chandra was appointed Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, and Citalouise Geiggar was appointed Vice President of Marketing.

Kelvin was founded in 2013 by a team of data scientists, software developers, domain experts, and automation engineers to solve real-world problems. The company has a global footprint with offices in five countries and headquarters in San Francisco.

The company said the senior appointments are to advance Kelvin’s position in the market and enable it to continue partnering with global enterprises to solve unique industrial customer challenges by allowing companies to connect, create, and scale control applications across their operations, with market-leading solutions including Kelvin Carbon Maps and Kelvin Copilots.

“The right talent is vital to Kelvin’s success, so it gives me great pleasure to welcome Suhail, Sheena, and Citalouise to Kelvin’s executive leadership team. With their years of extensive experience and vast achievements in prior roles, they are well-proven appointments that give us the ability to build further on the impressive momentum we’ve built with Kelvin over the last few years. Together, the expansion of our team boasts diverse and strong expertise that will thrust Kelvin into the next phase of its global growth,” said Peter Harding, founder and CEO of Kelvin.

Read also: Stakeholders seek urgent, sustainable interventions in Nigeria’s medical education

In his new role, Suhail serves as the executive technology leader for Kelvin’s engineering and product division. With deep industry and technology expertise, and over 16 years of experience, Suhail is driving the acceleration of technological innovation in Kelvin’s next growth stage to best serve our customers needs. He oversees all product and solutions development requirements phases, including system design, implementation, and continuing engineering. Suhail’s vision is to deliver innovative, first-class technology that helps industrial organizations reach their net zero goals. Before joining Kelvin, he was Chief Product Officer at Honeywell, managing their software portfolio for Connected Industrials. With a BTech in Electronics Engineering and specialization in Machine Learning from Stanford University, Suhail is a subject matter expert and a leader in their digital transformation journey.

Sheena joins Kelvin from AWS to take the executive role of Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer. She has over 20 years of experience developing strategic partnerships, business development, and go-to-market motion from her background with Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks. Sheena will be responsible for driving the company’s growth globally including leading strategic planning and initiatives, expanding Kelvin’s footprint in the market, and building key partnerships. She holds a BS in Microbiology and Chemistry and an MBA.

With over 18 years of experience, Citalouise is the executive marketing leader responsible for overseeing Kelvin’s global marketing strategy, which includes strengthening the company’s market position, and leading the company’s brand and integrated communication functions including internal and external communications. Prior to her role at Kelvin, she was Head of Global Alliances Marketing at AVEVA, leading strategic partners and exponential growth. Citalouise holds an MBA and a B.A. in Business Communications.

“Across all industries, organizations are accelerating their progress on their pathways to achieving sustainability goals. Leaders in the Energy, Manufacturing, and Oil & Gas industries seeking to hit net zero will benefit from solution providers that take the initiative to ensure they meet growing needs to serve new and existing clients effectively while also addressing new challenges. Kelvin is signaling industry growth by expanding its leadership team to enable its organization to optimally serve customers during this period of rapid growth,” said Peter Manos, ARC Analyst.

“At Kelvin, we take great pride in our selection process to ensure there’s a perfect fit. Our recruitment process is intensive, but we’re confident in our choices and look forward to seeing them thrive in their respective roles. I personally look forward to working with each of them as we embark on Kelvin’s next phase of global growth,” said Miguel Madeira, Global Head of People Operations.