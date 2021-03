The Telecommunications Sector has seen more than 11.7 million subscriptions wiped off since the order to freeze SIM registration until an audit of the industry is concluded was given in December. The drop means that the sector which in the past has led the most GDP contributions to the Nigerian economy has drained operators of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login