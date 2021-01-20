BusinessDay
47m subscribers’ fate hangs in balance as NIMC deadline ends

According to the Federal Government, the penalty for failing to obtain a NIN will not only be the blocking of SIM cards but would include among other challenges like inability to open individual and/or personal bank accounts

The fate of over 47 million Nigerian mobile phone subscribers will be determined by whether the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had enough capacity to register them before the Tuesday midnight deadline to block the lines. Adebayo Gbenga, president, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), told BusinessDay that ALTON has since handed over…

