47m subscribers’ fate hangs in balance as NIMC deadline ends

The fate of over 47 million Nigerian mobile phone subscribers will be determined by whether the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) had enough capacity to register them before the Tuesday midnight deadline to block the lines. Adebayo Gbenga, president, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), told BusinessDay that ALTON has since handed over…

