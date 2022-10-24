MTN’s Blow My Hustle initiative to support Nigerian businesses

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC has announced the commencement of the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle initiative

According to the communication company, the Blow My Hustle campaign aims to empower young Nigerians with viable businesses through capacity building and grants.

Citing a 2021 report by the Fate Institute, which shows that 67 percent of Nigerian entrepreneurs are young people aged 18 to 35 years, MTN stated that the Nigerian entrepreneurial sector is developing at a strong pace and identified scarce financing opportunities as a source of frustration for the entrepreneurs, which remain a gap the initiative seeks to fill.

While speaking on the initiative, Adia Sowho, chief marketing officer, MTN Nigeria said, “The hustle spirit amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative and entrepreneurial. MTN is here to support that hustle so that their dreams can become reality. Young business owners have told us what they need, and with MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, we will share business skills from experts in relevant fields, and create access to financial grants. We look forward to the transformation that this initiative will propel.”

Read also: Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa

The company added that it will provide grants and training for 100 young Nigerians who have existing businesses or are seeking to start a new one.

Also, MTN added that shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to receive intensive virtual training from industry leaders and professionals that cut across personal development, wealth and investment management, digital marketing, website development, and elevator pitches, amongst others, for two weeks.

To participate in the MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle, the firm stated that young Nigerians, who are MTN subscribers, between ages 16-30 can submit a video pitch on the dedicated MTN Pulse website stating their hustle and how a financial grant will scale the business.

Among the 100 shortlisted businesses that will undergo two weeks of training, 20 finalists will receive a range of grants as high as 10 million naira, which will be awarded based on the quality of pitches presented during a grand finale event and assessed by a panel of judges.

Members of the panel drawn from different business sectors according to MTN include Tricia Olufemi-Olumide popularly known as Triciabiz, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as ‘Mr Eazi’, a social innovator and entrepreneur, Chukwuma Monye, and Olumide Soyombo, co-founder of Bluechip Technologies