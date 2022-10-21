Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with a presence in 14 countries across Africa has announced its title sponsorship of The Voice Africa at a high-profile event in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Voice is the number one competition format for music and entertainment shows in the world, airing in over 180 countries. Building on the success of The Voice Nigeria, Airtel Africa has partnered with the executive producers of seasons three and four, FAME Studios Africa, to roll out the award-winning concept to all 14 Airtel Africa markets.

The debut season of The Voice Africa will be streamlined to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free to Air stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa. It is expected to attract and showcase the brightest of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts, and act as a launch pad for global recognition. Seven participants from each of the 14 countries will be selected to participate in the programme, with one of them eventually crowned The Voice Africa.

Segun Ogunsanya, GCEO, Airtel Africa, said: “As a business, we are driven by the purpose to transform lives, and that means unlocking the potential for people to grow. The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential. I believe the drama and excitement around their stunning performances will unite people across the continent.

“Our musical landscape is culturally rich, vibrant, and dynamic and the rhythms of Africa are already making a massive impact globally. There is a huge opportunity for African music to be exported on a scale larger than ever before, and The Voice Africa has come to empower our young talent and help them fulfill their ambitions. Airtel Africa is facilitating the emergence of successful musicians who can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world.”

The Voice Africa is the latest initiative from Airtel Africa designed to support the continent’s most valuable asset by far: young Africans. Over the years, Airtel Africa has sponsored MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs), the Zain Africa Challenge, which brought university students together in a quiz contest, and the Airtel Rising Stars, a football tournament for Under-15 boys and girls.

“Airtel Africa has always believed in Africa and will always do so,” Ogunsanya continued.

“As the continent with the youngest population worldwide – some 50% – harnessing their creativity, talent and energy could be transformational for Africa. Through The Voice Africa, Airtel Africa is providing a platform for Africa’s youth to showcase their talent and be the best they can be. The future of Africa is bright. The future of Africa is now.”

Airtel Africa and The Voice’s innovative partnership will drive excitement for fans through on-air customized content integrations, digital and social media activations and in-country events. The Voice Africa will commence with a call for virtual auditions on 19thOctober followed by live auditions later this year. The show will be broadcast in March 2023, with the grand finale taking place later in the year.