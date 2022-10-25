Nigeria excels in first Global Robotic Challenge, wins bronze medal

The Nigeria team that participated in this year’s First Global Robotic Challenge in Geneva, Switzerland, from October 13–16, has showcased Nigeria as a country of talented people with digital skills that could be improved upon if given the enabling environment.

Team Nigeria, made up of students from selected secondary schools, participated in the global robotic competition with other students from over 165 countries.

Nigeria‘s team participation was sponsored by Faisal Jarmakani, managing director of Aramex, a philanthropist associated with multiple corporate social responsibility initiatives, focused on advancing STEM in Nigerian youth.

Aramex is a delivery service company and joint venture partner of Aramex International LLC in Nigeria

Team Nigeria comprised of five students, which include: Tofunmi Olusodo of Supreme Education Foundation schools; Abdul-Qoyyum Oyadeyi of Oxbridge Tutorial College; Samuel Olaiya of Igbobi College Yaba; Famidah Yussuf, and Taimiyyah Abdullahi-Aliyu, both of Heritage Home Schools.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Carbon Capture’, designed to re-affirm the common goal of capturing and reducing carbon from the environment through simulation method.

For exemplifying the values of the First Global Community, demonstrating professionalism and building bridges with fellow teams from various countries, Team Nigeria, came third place out of 40 other countries that participated in that category and was awarded a bronze medal for the Dr. Mae Jemison Award for International Unity.

Speaking to newsmen at a reception for the students, Jarmakani emphasized the importance of encouraging Nigerian students to embrace STEM. “The world is changing rapidly, and we cannot afford to play backstage. Emerging new economies are driven by AI, Robotics, Machine Learning and others. For Nigeria to compete on the global stage, we need a deliberate and sustainable plan that will offer our youth such opportunities.”

Narrating their experiences on return from the global robotic competition, the students were thankful to their sponsor and schools’ management for selecting them for the competition.

They also appreciated their coach and mentors who prepared them for the global competition.

“It was an honour and privilege to represent Nigeria at the global robotic challenge.

“We started with over 40 students drawn from various secondary schools, but only five of us got to the final selection stage.

“We were proud to be ambassadors of Nigeria. One great lesson for us is the ability to work as a team in developing projects that address existing challenges,” the students said.

Giving details of their project, the students said they were able to simulate a robotic process of extracting harmful carbon from the atmosphere, storing, recycling, and converting same into various forms of useful source of energy.

First Global is a US-based non-profit public charity established by the founder-For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), Dean Kamen.

Its mission is to inspire leadership and innovation in youths from all nations by empowering them through education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — STEM.

The programme nurtures cross-cultural communication and cooperation among high-school students around the world through STEM.

It also empowers them to collectively tackle the world’s most pressing challenges and come up with solutions that improve quality of life for all.