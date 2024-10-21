MTNN to reduce carbon footprint with recycled paper-based SIMs

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is set to reduce its carbon footprint with the launch of new paper-based, biodegradable, eco-friendly SIM cards. This aligns with its project zero goals, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

These SIM cards, while maintaining the sturdy feel of plastic-based ones, are made from recycled paper. This innovation will cut the carbon footprint per SIM card by 60 percent and reduce plastic waste by 90 percent per SIM card.

Nigeria has over 200 million SIMs in circulation, and MTNN contributes over 80 million. According to the UN’s fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM), Nigeria generated 500,000 metric tons of e-waste (local and imported) in 2022. SIM cards contribute significantly to this, as they are often discarded at the end of their life cycle, typically ending up in landfills and waterways, where they harm the environment.

“The traditional manufacturing process has a significant environmental impact, and most SIM cards end up as e-waste,” said Adekemi Adisa, MTNN’s General Manager of sustainability and shared value. “Paper is more recyclable, biodegradable, and not as harmful to the environment. Plastics don’t have that same cycle.”

Adisa explained that these SIMs are made from recycled paper, as it’s the only way the company can source enough material for the scale of its operations.

MTNN highlighted that the new biodegradable paper-based SIMs will help reduce pollution, lower carbon emissions during production and disposal, and eliminate the environmental problems associated with plastic SIM cards, such as limited recycling options and waste pollution.

“Our new eco-friendly SIM cards represent part of our continuous commitment to environmental responsibility, as well as our dedication to reducing waste, supporting local Nigerian vendors, and integrating sustainability into business operations as well as the daily lives of the people,” stated Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services, and Sustainability Officer.

MTN noted its move aligns with its promise to ‘Doing for the Planet,’ prioritising eco-responsibility and minimising its environmental footprint through responsible and sustainable waste management practices. The rollout of these SIMs will be phased, starting in select MTN stores in Lagos and Abuja.

However, according to Adisa, the goal is to make these SIMs available to as many customers as possible.

SecureID, which has been producing SIMs for MTN since 2016, is also manufacturing these eco-friendly SIMs. MTN Nigeria joins a growing number of telecom companies transitioning to eco-friendly SIMs, a trend that began in 2021. That year, Vodafone launched eco-SIM cards made from recycled plastic, eliminating the need for 320 tonnes of virgin plastic annually and saving an estimated 1,280 tonnes of CO2e annually.

Earlier in 2024, MTN Rwanda introduced bioSIMs made from 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, ensuring that the forests where the paper was sourced are responsibly managed. When discarded, these bioSIMs decompose naturally over time.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort by the global telecom sector to reduce its carbon footprint. John Giusti, the chief regulatory officer for GSMA, the global body for telcos, added, “Most mobile operators around the world are already taking concrete actions to rapidly cut their carbon emissions over the next decade.

