MTN, Huawei, Baze University sign MoU to promote 5G education

MTN, Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, Huawei Technology and Baze University, Nigeria’s leading private institution on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote learning and teaching innovations

This followed the unveiling of MTN -Baze University 5G2Business Launch, on Wednesday, which is expected to enable the institution leverage on the 5G technology to transform learning, administrative as well as teaching programs in the institution

The tripartite partnership which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, will also open more doors to creative access to quality education and redefine teaching and learning

According to Ebelechukw Okafor, Baze University acting Vice Chancellor, the innovation is expected to unleash the full 5G potentials by enhancing deployment of a more effective, faster connectivity to expand both academic and administrative activities in the institution

Others include a more collaborative learning experience for the students with the effective deployment of the 5G connectivity, while also helping in upload of videos by the lecturers without voice loss for virtual learning.

The acting Vice Chancellor while applauding MTN and Huawei for agreeing to partner with the school, said it will help enhance its smart classroom concept and reduce course durations due to fast access to lecture notes, especially for online programs.

The Vice Chancellor noted that “the institution will strengthen lectures, course works, assignment sharing and instant feedback from students.

” The new program will ensure that online learning create smooth holographic access.

“Learning experience can be specialised with a more effective time management with stronger and faster signals network from the 5G technology creating a better virtual learning”

The 5G is also expected to create a more effective security video footage for coverage real time, as well as allow for effective response to security threats.

With 5G, it will be easier to carryout administrative tasks and response to both teaching, learning and interactions with the environment.

Joey Wu, Country’s Accounts Director. Huawei, noted that this is the first of such proactive step into the future for campus learning and interactions with the environment, being sponsored by the organization

“The digital transformation in education will expand and unlock opportunities for education as well as the business sector.

” We will unlock the deployment of more technology for Nigeria for a brighter future for the country

The tripartite relationship will help expand presentation, ensuring multi campus activities, strengthen campus security, learning experience and deployment of technology for teaching and learning

The MTN while describing rapid technological advancements, connectivity as the lifeblood of modern business progress, said the belief motivated it to develop and deliver solutions that transform businesses, introduce efficiencies, improve productivity, and promote overall organizational effectiveness.

“This is at the heart of what we do at MTN Enterprise Business, and as a technology company, we are pioneers of progress across Nigeria.

” Our goal is simple yet profound: to leverage 5G technology to drive economic growth, enhance lives and experiences, while empowering businesses to thrive in a digital world.

5G represents the next frontier in technology —a game-changer that promises to revolutionize industries, enhance education, and fuel innovation.

The telecom company noted that the “partnership with Baze University, Huawei and MTN symbolizes our shared commitment to harnessing the power of 5G to unlock unprecedented opportunities for educational institutions and businesses across Nigeria.

” For Baze University, this partnership opens the door to a world of possibilities in education. We believe that 5G will transform how we teach and learn, expand access to quality education, and enable remote learning like never before. This, indeed, positions Baze University as a model for educational excellence where the boundaries of traditional education are redefined.

“Huawei, our partner on this ground-breaking collaboration, brings onboard its expertise and legacy of driving digital transformation.

” Together, the full potential of 5G technology to enhance educational outcomes will be unlocked.

” The synergy with this tripartite partnership is a transformative force that propels us toward a future where education knows no boundaries. This is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary organizations come together with a shared purpose”

The event witnessed the symbolic signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Baze University, MTN and Haumei technology