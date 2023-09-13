Infinix Zero 30 5G eyes vlogging market with front-back camera

The popularity of vlogging as a profession and a form of self-expression is pushing mobile device manufacturers into new forms of innovation.

The Infinix Zero 30 5G which launched in September is targeting content creators in this segment. Vlog stands for a video blog or video log and refers to a type of blog where most or all of the content is in a video format. Vlog posts involve creating a video of yourself where you talk on a particular subject such as reporting or reviewing a product or an event.

Vlogging has become so big as a niche market that technology companies are now prioritising the needs of the market in the devices they build. This is particularly the case with cameras. Vlogging cameras are now expected to come with a combination of important features including being portable enough to carry all day, delivering reliable excellent video quality, and offering the proper combination of audio connectivity and screen design that makes it easy to capture polished, YouTube-read video.

Infinix Zero 30 5G carefully ticks off the boxes with more innovation to spare. It is the first smartphone of its class to come with a front selfie camera with Ultra HD (4K/60FPS) video capability. This ensures that users are not only able to take high-quality selfies but also capable of taking crips 4K video recordings of themselves without relying on Snapchat’s filters.

Oluwayemisi Ode, PR Manager for Infinix Nigeria, noted that content making and recording has become a culture.

“We’ve also noticed that not only do people want to record their environments and things happening around them, but they also want to be a part of that moment. They want their face to be present at the moment, which is why we’ve come up with the vlogging phone,” said Ode.

The smartphone has a 50 MP selfie camera that provides clean photos and 4k video recording at 30/60FPS, to give a smooth and well-detailed experience while recording with the front camera. The main and rear camera allows the user to shoot cinematic videos like a professional with its 108MP camera and its 13MP ultrawide camera. The cameras can also be used at night without a ring light with the same effect. There is also a 5000MAH long-lasting in-built battery that can last up to 102 hours. It is available in retail shops across the country at N318,800.