Moove appoints first CFO to drive operations

Moove, a global mobility fintech has announced that Miguel Rodrigues will be onboarded as their first Chief Financial Officer. This move is in line with their plan to position the company for financial and operational excellence.

Having previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Creditas, a digital platform that offers secured consumer loans, Rodrigues comes with unique insights and proven strategies which will improve the operational structure at Moove.

“I am delighted to join such a dynamic and innovative company at this exciting stage of its growth trajectory. My focus will be on accelerating Moove’s growth and driving the company towards a sustainable and profitable future, building on the solid foundation that has already been established,” said Rodrigues.

As Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigues will bring proven expertise in accessing global capital markets, a skill that will be pivotal in securing diverse financing options in support of Moove’s continued expansion to new markets.With extensive experience in managing capital intensive, lending businesses, he would also undertake a multifaceted strategy to enhance the company’s growth and profitability while also improving financial stability and overseeing Moove’s assets, liabilities, and equity management.

Ladi Delano, Founder at Moove, said, “Our vision at Moove has always been to scale sustainably and efficiently. As our commercial business has rapidly expanded, it has become clear that our finance function now needs to evolve at the same pace. Miguel’s appointment is a pivotal step towards aligning these aspects of our business. His unparalleled expertise in finance and his proven track record in guiding companies through significant growth phases make him the ideal leader to not only catch us up but propel us forward. Just as we are committed to treating our customers with the utmost care, we aim to extend the same level of excellence to our vendors, suppliers and financial stakeholders. Miguel’s role will be crucial in fast-tracking this commitment, laying a foundation for our path to profitability and long-term success.”