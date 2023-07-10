inDrive begins operations in Ibadan

inDrive, a ride-hailing service provider has begun operations in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The ride-hailing app, which launched in Lagos in 2019, sets itself apart in allowing drivers and passengers to negotiate a fare, instead of this being set by an algorithm.

The passenger provides details of the trip they wish to make and offers a fare, which drivers can accept, decline, or respond to with a counter-offer – without being penalised if they refuse a trip.

Passengers can then choose from the available offers, taking into account the fare, car model, estimated arrival time and the driver’s rating. Similarly, drivers can choose those requests that they deem cost-efficient, profitable and convenient, inDrive said.

According to inDrive, to ensure safety, drivers applying to inDrive must go through background checks, including verification of necessary documents, licenses, and permits. Passengers are encouraged to rate their rides, to provide feedback on driver behaviour and service quality.

Timothy Oladimeji, business development representative at inDrive, Nigeria, says “this is an excellent time to extend the ride-hailing service to Ibadan. “The recent driver strikes suggest that there is a need for an alternative approach to ride-hailing. That’s where we come in; our model allows drivers and passengers to negotiate a fair price, rather than having an algorithm dictate this.”