Microsoft prioritises security in future initiative as AI, cybersecurity threat heightens

In response to changing threat landscape and evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft says it is prioritising security above all else in its Secure Future Initiative. The technology firm also says that it is thinking about cybersecurity differently because traditional tools are no longer enough to keep pace with the threats posed by cybercriminals.

Exactly one year ago, the company launched the Secure Future Initiative (SFI) to prepare for the increasing scale and high stakes of cyberattacks, believing that “SFI brings together every part of Microsoft to advance cybersecurity protection across our company and products.”

In its recently ‘Digital Defence Report 2024,’ Microsoft notes that cyber threat landscape has continued to become more dangerous and complex, adding that the malign actors of the world are becoming better resourced and better prepared, with increasingly sophisticated tactics, techniques, and tools that challenge even the world’s best cybersecurity defenders.

The report notes further that even Microsoft has been the victim of well-orchestrated attacks by determined and well-resourced adversaries, and their customers face more than 600 million cybercriminal and nation-state attacks every day, ranging from ransomware to phishing to identity attacks.

On cybersecurity in the era of AI, Colin Baumgart, CTO and Commercial Solutions Area Director at Microsoft South Africa, says that the cybersecurity landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the relentless evolution of technology and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.

In this dynamic environment, Baumgart notes that AI has emerged as a pivotal ally in the fight against cybercrime, explaining that AI’s ability to analyse vast amounts of data at lightning speeds enables the identification of patterns and anomalies that may indicate a security breach, often before it occurs. “This proactive stance is crucial in a time when reactive measures are no longer sufficient,” he says.

Continuing, he says, “but, in an era where digital threats are escalating in complexity and scale, we cannot just think about defending against cyber threats, we need to be advancing the way we design, build, test and operate our technology to meet the highest standards of security.

This, he says, is why, they have created The Secure Future Initiative (SFI), a multi-year undertaking to safeguard their digital ecosystem. The initiative is an approach that is anchored in three fundamental principles: secure by design, secure by default, and secure operations, ensuring that security is not an afterthought, but a foundational element of everything they create.

Baumgart explains that their commitment to cybersecurity extends beyond their own products. “Through collaborations and partnerships, we are contributing to a broader security ecosystem, sharing threat intelligence and best practices. This collaborative effort is vital because cyber threats do not recognise boundaries and can ripple through networks, affecting countless users,” he says.

Recent cyber threats have shown a marked increase in both sophistication and frequency, posing significant challenges to cybersecurity defences worldwide. Baumgart cited the surge in mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and operational technology (OT) cyberattacks as a notable trend which underscores the expanding threat landscape beyond traditional computing environments.

He referred to the 2024 Digital Defense Report which highlights an alarming rise in attacks, with incidents targeting customers globally, doubling to 600 million per day, revealing the growing collaboration between nation-state actors and cybercriminals.

“Over 78 trillion security signals per day from the cloud, endpoints, software tools and our partner ecosystem inform our insights, and help us to understand and protect against digital threats and criminal cyberactivity.

Data breaches have also been rampant, with TechCrunch reporting over 1 billion stolen records in 2024 alone. These breaches have not only compromised personal information but have also emboldened criminals who profit from cyberattacks. As the threats evolve, so must the strategies to combat them, requiring a concerted effort from individuals, organisations, and governments alike,” Baumgart said.

