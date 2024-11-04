Adopting quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) into Nigeria’s technology ecosystem

Imagine a world where computers, in combination with artificial intelligence, can solve problems in seconds that would take today’s best machines thousands of years. This exciting future is possible through quantum computing, a technology that promises to revolutionise various fields, from medicine to finance. For countries like Nigeria and other African nations, investing in the development and adoption of quantum computing and artificial intelligence is not just an option; it is a necessity to ensure a competitive chance in the global market. Failure to do this only keeps Africa perpetually at the bottom rung of the development ladder. By focusing on education, partnerships, collaboration, and infrastructure, these nations can harness the power of quantum computing and AI for across the board sustainable development.

Education is the first step toward building quantum computing and AI capabilities. Universities in Nigeria can introduce upscale specialised programmes and courses in quantum mechanics and computer science. By training the next generation of scientists and engineers, these institutions can create a skilled workforce ready to tackle complex problems using quantum technology and AI. For instance, those universities, especially the technology-focused ones, could establish a quantum computing research centre, encouraging students to engage in hands-on projects. Scholarships and grants can also attract talented individuals from across the country and even the continent, fostering a collaborative environment.

Partnerships with established tech companies and research institutions are crucial for advancing quantum computing and AI in Africa. Collaborations with organisations like Microsoft, IBM, Meta, Google, and Zinox can provide access to advanced technology and expertise. These partnerships can lead to joint research initiatives and workshops that will enhance local knowledge. For example, a partnership between Nigerian and foreign universities (such as Academic Visitorship) and international firms could result in mentorship programs, where students and educators learn directly from experts in the field. This exchange of knowledge will not only benefit students but also create a vibrant tech ecosystem.

Infrastructure development is an essential factor in scaling up quantum computing and AI capabilities. For Nigeria to play any meaningful role in quantum computing and AI, it must address the very poor and abysmal Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and infrastructure.

Governments can invest in modern laboratories and data centres equipped with the necessary tools for quantum research. Building a strong technological foundation will enable innovators to experiment and develop solutions tailored to local challenges. For instance, creating a quantum computing hub in Abuja, Lagos, and Aba (Aba, now with its improved electricity supply by Geometric Power) could attract startups focused on health, agriculture, and energy. Such a hub would provide resources and support for emerging businesses, driving economic growth.

Quantum computing and AI have the potential to change the world, and African countries must act now to be part of this transformation. By investing in education, fostering partnerships, and developing infrastructure, Nigeria can build a strong foundation for quantum computing and AI capabilities. This strategy will not only enhance technological advancement but also improve the overall quality of life in the region. Embracing this opportunity will ensure that Nigeria and other African nations thrive in a rapidly changing world. The time to start is now; the future depends on it.

The origin of quantum computing can be traced back to the early 1980s, when physicist Richard Feynman and computer scientist David Deutsch proposed the concept of a quantum computer. They recognised that classical computers, which rely on bits as the basic unit of information, struggle to simulate quantum systems efficiently. Feynman suggested that a computer based on quantum mechanics could perform these simulations much more effectively. This concept laid the groundwork for the development of quantum algorithms and the exploration of quantum mechanics in computing.

Since then, several academic institutions and countries have emerged as leaders in the field of quantum computing. In the United States, institutions such as MIT, Stanford University, and Caltech are at the forefront of research and development. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been particularly influential, establishing the MIT Quantum Information Science and Engineering program to advance this technology. In Europe, the University of Oxford and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands are notable contributors. In Asia, China is making significant strides, with institutions like Tsinghua University and the University of Science and Technology of China leading the way. The Chinese government has heavily invested in quantum research, aiming to become a global leader in this emerging field.

For Nigeria to get ahead in quantum computing and AI, several capabilities need to be developed. First, substantial investments in research and development are essential. This includes funding for universities to create dedicated quantum computing and AI research programs and laboratories. Establishing partnerships with leading institutions abroad can also enhance local expertise and provide access to advanced resources.

Second, a robust infrastructure is crucial. This involves not only physical facilities where research can take place but also access to cutting-edge technology, such as quantum processors and experimental setups. Developing a national quantum computing and AI centre could serve as a hub for innovation, attracting researchers and companies interested in quantum technologies.

Fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship is vital. Encouraging startups focused on quantum technologies and AI can create a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures talent and drives advancements in the field. Providing training programs and workshops for students and professionals will help build a skilled workforce capable of tackling the challenges in quantum computing.

In Nigeria, several public and private institutions have the potential to lead the adoption of quantum computing and AI. But lack the financial wherewithal to lead, with a national quantum. There must be collaboration between the public and private sectors to drive this initiative.

In the private sector, technology companies like Andela, MainOne, and Flutterwave can contribute to the quantum computing ecosystem. While international financial institutions like the World Bank, African Development Bank, African Export Development Banks, and some of the International Export Credit Agencies, in collaboration with local banks and financial institutions

Some of these firms have shown strong capabilities in tech development and could expand their focus to include quantum and AI technologies. By investing in research and development and collaborating with academic institutions, these companies can help drive innovation and create a skilled workforce.

Collaboration with advanced countries and a genuine commitment to the development of quantum computing are essential for Nigeria to create a robust quantum computing ecosystem. One other way to achieve this is by establishing partnerships with leading universities and research institutions in countries like the United States, Canada, and Germany. Programs for student and faculty exchanges can facilitate knowledge transfer and boost local expertise. For instance, Nigerian students could participate in internships or research projects at renowned institutions like the University of Oxford, Imperial University, University of Toronto, MIT, and the University of California, Berkeley, just to name a few.

Additionally, Nigerian public and private investors can benefit from joining international collaborations and networks focused on quantum computing and AI. Participating in global initiatives, such as the Quantum Flagship program in Europe or partnerships with organisations like Microsoft and IBM’s Quantum Network, can provide access to resources, training, and support. These collaborations can also lead to joint research projects that address local challenges using quantum technologies.

Investing in workshops, seminars, and conferences that bring together local and international experts can further strengthen collaboration. These events can promote knowledge sharing and inspire innovation among Nigerian researchers and students. By engaging with global thought leaders, Nigeria can identify areas of focus and develop strategies tailored to its unique needs.

Some of the major benefits of the deployment of quantum computing and AI capabilities in Nigeria and Africa are as follows:

Healthcare: Quantum computing can enhance drug discovery and development by simulating molecular interactions at an unprecedented scale. This could lead to the creation of more effective medications and treatments, addressing the unique health challenges faced in Nigeria, such as infectious diseases and chronic health conditions. Agriculture: With quantum computing, farmers can optimise crop yields through improved data analysis and predictive modelling. It can help in developing better farming techniques, managing resources more efficiently, and addressing food security challenges by analysing weather patterns, soil conditions, and crop diseases. Finance: The financial sector can leverage quantum computing for risk assessment, fraud detection, and optimising investment portfolios. This technology can analyse vast amounts of data quickly, providing insights that can lead to better financial decision-making and improved economic stability. Telecommunications: Quantum computing can enhance data encryption and cybersecurity, which are crucial for protecting sensitive information in Nigeria’s growing digital economy. Improved security measures will foster trust in digital platforms and promote the growth of e-commerce and online services. Energy: The energy sector can benefit from quantum computing in optimising resource management and enhancing renewable energy technologies. It can aid in the development of more efficient batteries and smart grids, which are essential for sustainable energy solutions in Nigeria. Transportation and Logistics: Quantum computing can optimise supply chain management and transportation routes, reducing costs and improving efficiency. This is particularly important in Nigeria, where infrastructure challenges often hinder economic growth. Manufacturing: The manufacturing sector can utilise quantum computing for process optimisation, quality control, and predictive maintenance. By improving production processes, manufacturers can increase output and reduce waste, leading to enhanced competitiveness. Education and Research: Quantum computing can revolutionise research across various disciplines, facilitating breakthroughs in science, engineering, and technology. By investing in quantum technology, Nigeria can enhance its educational institutions and promote a culture of innovation and research.

In summary, the deployment of quantum computing and AI in Nigeria and the rest of Africa can drive advancements across multiple industries, fostering economic growth, improving quality of life, and positioning the country as a leader in technological innovation in Africa. Embracing this technology can help tackle some of the most pressing challenges faced by Nigeria and unlock new opportunities for development.

Sonny Iroche, is the Chairman of GenAI Learning Concepts Ltd. Lagos. He was a Senior Academic Fellow, African Studies Centre. University of Oxford. UK 2022-2023. And currently in Post Graduate Studies in Artificial Intelligence at the Saïd Business School. University of Oxford. LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/sonnyiroche

