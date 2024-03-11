Microsoft, others to boost technology access for Nigerian businesses

Nigerian and other African businesses will get easier access to key technology solutions because of a collaboration between Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) and Microsoft.

The partnership will be conducted through the Africa Transformation Office and aims to offer Microsoft solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East (MEA).

“This collaboration aims to address the growing needs of SMEs as they undergo digital transformation, helping them to thrive in the digital economy. Orange’s distribution network in the MEA region will drive access to key technology solutions by providing SMEs with easy access to Microsoft solutions such as Microsoft 365, Copilot, Azure, and Dynamics 365,” the firms said in a statement.

Both firms also disclosed plans to collaborate on training, marketing, and sales support programs to enable SMEs to adopt and benefit from Microsoft Modern Work solutions.

Through the collaboration, Microsoft and Orange aim to support 15,000 businesses throughout 2024 and reach 1 million SMEs by providing access to technology, tools, and support to accelerate adoption.

Jérôme Hénique, chief executive officer of Orange MEA, said, “This collaboration with Microsoft is a significant step in our commitment to support the digital transformation of African businesses. By combining our network and Microsoft’s solutions, we can provide SMEs with the tools and guidance they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

Lillian Barnard, Microsoft Africa President, added, “SMEs are the engine of economic growth in Africa. By collaborating with Orange, we can help them adopt digital technologies and unleash their full potential to create jobs, stimulate innovation, and contribute to the economic development of the continent.”