Meta to give AI innovators $35,000 for social impact

Meta has announced the launch of the Meta Llama (Large Language Model Meta AI) Impact Innovation Awards for innovators to drive social impact across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Meta disclosed in a statement that the awards offer up to $35,000 to organisations that use Llama 2 or Llama 3 as a core element in addressing regional challenges.

“This global program invites applications from all eligible countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate how their use of Llama 2 or Llama 3 addresses specific local issues in areas such as education, public services, healthcare, and safety and security,” it said.

Meta further revealed that the applications for the Meta Llama Impact Innovation Awards are open from June 17, 2024, to July 26, 2024, and eligible organisations are encouraged to submit their applications within this period.

It stated that proposals will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the demonstrated utility of Llama as a fundamental component of the project, the applicability of the proposed solution to the designated challenge, the broader social impact of the solution, and adherence to responsible use guidelines.

“Winners will be notified by September 2024, with applicants of interest and runners-up potentially notified around the same time,” it added.