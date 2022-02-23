Meta launches Reels on Facebook SSA, pays creators $35,000 monthly

Meta has launched Facebook Reels for iOS and Android in more than 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The social media platform is also introducing better ways to help creators to earn money by paying eligible creators up to $35,000 monthly based on the views of their qualifying reels.

The Reels Play bonus program, is part of Meta’s $1 billion creator investment and In the coming months, the bonus program will be extended to more countries, so more creators can get rewarded for creating reels that their communities love.

Commenting on the launch Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director for sub-Saharan Africa at Meta says, “We’ve seen that video now accounts for almost all of the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest-growing content format by far. This is why we’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money.

Read also: Facebook changes name to Meta

Prior to this launch Reels was available on Facebook in India, Mexico, Canada, the U.S, and is now available across sub-Saharan Africa in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Mali, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, Guinea, Ghana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Burkina Faso.

Meta is also launching brand suitability controls for Banner and Sticker Ads in Facebook Reels, including Publisher Lists, Blocklists, Inventory Filters, and Delivery Reports, in every region where they are available, giving advertisers more control over how their ads appear in places they don’t consider suitable for their brand or campaign.

Since October of last year, Meta has been testing full-screen and immersive advertisements in between Facebook Reels and will roll them out to other locations across the world in the coming months.

More Editing Features such as remix, 60 seconds reels, and video clipping are all available as well as will be rolled out to make it easier to create and discover reels in new places such as ‘reel in stories’, reel in the watch, top to feed, suggested reels in feed

“We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content,” added Ntshingila