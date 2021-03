MEST, Prototipi, others to deploy EU project on technology adoption

DIGILOGIC, a three-year Horizon 2020 project to boost cooperation and long-term, sustainable partnerships between European and African Digital Innovation Hubs has been deployed by a consortium comprising of firms spread across the two continents. The DIGILOGIC project received EUR 1.9 million grant from the European Commission (EC) in February as it is expected to pave…