Meet influential Nigerians with global tech products

The tech ecosystem is changing the world with its long list of innovative products. A lot of times, these popular products are associated with foreigners. From building Artificial Intelligence solutions to cybersecurity to fintech to building inclusive workspaces, Nigerians are also shaping the future of technology.

Here is a list of some Nigerians putting the country on the global tech map with their products:

Tope Awotona

Tope Awotona is a Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Calendly, a software platform for scheduling calls. Awotona, who had worked for tech firms like EMC, founded Calendly out of the need to simplify the scheduling of meetings.

Having self-funded Calendly for an extended period, Tope Awotona secured a $350 million investment in 2021, propelling the company’s valuation to $3 billion. Before establishing Calendly, Awotona ventured into other businesses, such as a projector-selling venture and a garden tools enterprise. He has been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and named among the wealthiest Nigerians in the United States.

Confidence Staveley

Confidence Staveley is a gender inclusion advocate and a member of the Forbes Technology Council. She founded Cybersafe Foundation, a non-governmental organisation promoting digital access in Africa through skill acquisition and mentorship. She is also the author of API Security for White Hat Hackers: Uncover Offensive Defence Strategies and master secure API Implementation. Staveley translates cybersecurity concepts into easily understandable pieces of information with her works and has received several awards, including the Cybersecurity Woman of the World award in 2023.

Tayo Oviosu

Tayo Oviosu is the founder of Paga, a digital payment platform focused on digitising cash in emerging economies. Oviosu, having made marks in Deloitte Consulting, among other global firms, saw the need to address cash and financial inclusion, which birthed Paga.

Jason Njoku

Jason Njoku is the chief executive officer and co-founder of iROKOtv, an on-demand video service for Nigerian movies. After many failed endeavours, he returned to Nigeria to start iROKO, which has raised over $40 million. He is also the founder of Spark, an investment vehicle for Lagos-based internet startups. He has won several awards owing to the global success of his brand.

Odunayo Eweniyi

Odunayo Eweniyi is the co-founder and chief operating officer of PiggyVest, a digital investment platform in Nigeria. She is a business executive and activist with a background in Business Analysis and Operations spanning 7 years. She has won numerous awards, including the Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award, the Future Awards Africa Prize in Technology, Forbes Africa on the 30 under 30 Technology, and many others.

Sola Akinlade

Sola Akinlade is an IT expert and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Paystack, a digital payment platform. Alongside Ezra Olubi, Akinlade has built the ‘Stripe of Africa’ acquired by the real Stripe in 2020. He is an Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Ladi Delano

Ladi Delano is a British Nigerian co-founder and co-CEO of Moove, a global mobility financing company democratising access to financial services for mobility entrepreneurs.

Delano and his cofounder are on their way to making Move a global enterprise that offers revenue-based financing to ride-hailing drivers.

Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga Agboola is the co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave. Before Flutterwave, he was on teams contributing to developing fintech solutions at many tech companies and financial institutions such as PayPal and Standard Bank.

Flutterwave, launched in 2016, has since grown to become a unicorn and is one of the most recognisable tech firms on the continent.